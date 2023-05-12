A Child Waits 5-12-23: Carter

Carter, 13, loves books through and through. Reading is an activity he enjoys any time of day. Carter particularly loves reading about chemistry and trying out experiments.

This fellow says that his favorite color is salmon, and he is an animal lover at his core. If you are familiar with the hero Martian Manhunter, Carter will likely have a lot to share with you. He also has an interest in electronics.

