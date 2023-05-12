A Child Waits 5-12-23: Carter

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Carter, 13, loves books through and through. Reading is an activity he enjoys any time of day. Carter particularly loves reading about chemistry and trying out experiments.
This fellow says that his favorite color is salmon, and he is an animal lover at his core. If you are familiar with the hero Martian Manhunter, Carter will likely have a lot to share with you. He also has an interest in electronics.
Carter enjoys eating at McDonald’s and Subway, and his best-liked drink is Arizona watermelon sweet tea. His number one goal is always staying busy. Carter blossoms with one-on-one attention from adults. He appreciates being able to teach them the things he knows. Carter dreams of a career as a chemist when he is older.
This bright child is in the seventh grade and has a love for learning.
All family types will be considered for Carter. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Carter lives in Utah. Child ID: 227648
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.