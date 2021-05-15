Meet D’eMoni, age 12. Being active is the perfect day for this pre-teen. He loves playing football and basketball, reading and listening to music. He also has a penchant for drawing.
Friendly and social, D’eMoni enjoys spending time with his friends, and he is respectful to adults. He can form bonds and attachments to trusted adults, and is said to be a likable, articulate and polite young man.
He is performing at grade level for seventh grade.
D’eMoni would do best in a family with a mom and a dad; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his sister following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. D’eMoni lives in Colorado. Child ID: 190151
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.