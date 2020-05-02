This charismatic teen is Roger. For this guy, there is nothing better than a day spent on photography.
If the lighting isn’t right for photos, Roger, 15, can be found playing video games. He also enjoys cars and climbing. Roger is said to have a soft spot for animals. When he has worked up an appetite, he loves chowing down on teriyaki chicken.
He is in the ninth grade.
All family types will be considered for Roger. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Roger lives in Nevada. Child ID: 207711
