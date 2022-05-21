...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 26. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central and southeast Wyoming, and the
western Nebraska Panhandle. This includes Cheyenne, Douglas,
and Kimball.
* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this
morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Prepare to be amazed by this kiddo’s hidden talent! Julian, 11, loves showing off his keen ability to balance and jump on one leg. Reading is one of his favorite things to do, and he particularly enjoys the A-Z Mysteries series. Pizza never lasts for long when this hungry fellow is nearby.
Julian thinks having superpowers like The Flash would be incredibly cool. LEGO bricks are a well-liked activity, and he also loves toy cars. He loves playing outside and coloring when the mood strikes. Conversations with others are a breeze for him, and this outgoing child loves sharing his knowledge on cars.
Julian is known for his generous and caring side that he shares with peers and adults.
This fifth grader does well in school. Science really gets his brain fired up.
Julian would do best in a family with a mom and a dad in which he is the only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Julian lives in Missouri. Child ID: 337883
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.