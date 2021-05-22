This sweet girl is Heavenly, 12. When the shopping bug strikes, she loves to pick up the latest fashion trends at Justice. Crafts are a well-liked activity, and she especially adores making bracelets.
Why choose one favorite, when you can have three? Heavenly is keen on black, red and rose gold. She is a talented dancer, loves animals and would choose to be like Wonder Woman if she were a superhero. Participating in her youth group and singing gospel music at church are important to her.
Heavenly aspires to become a professional dancer or a cosmetologist when she is older ,and loves to practice by putting make-up on others. Eating at Golden Corral is one of her favorite special treats.
She is in the sixth grade.
A single-mom Christian family with pets, in which Heavenly can be the youngest child, is preferred; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She would like to remain in contact with her siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Heavenly lives in Nevada. Child ID: 169962
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.