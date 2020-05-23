Get to know more about Ja’Leah, 7. Musical toys are well-enjoyed by this girl. One of Ja’Leah’s favorite ways to relax is curled up in her favorite blanket while sitting close to a trusted adult.
She is comfortable with her classmates at school, enjoys time spent with those she is closest to and loves rocking. Some of Ja’Leah’s favorite foods include tortilla chips, pretzels, hot dogs, pasta, salami and chicken tenders.
She is in the first grade.
All family types will be considered for Ja’Leah. She will need to remain in contact with her aunt following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Ja’Leah lives in Missouri. Child ID: 214184
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.