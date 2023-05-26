A Child Waits 5-26-23: Bryanna

Bryanna

Bryanna, 14, is a great teen to know! She loves showcasing her skills in martial arts.

Bryanna is a huge fan of anime; “Naruto” is her favorite series. When she needs a relaxing and fun activity, Bryanna might turn to arts and crafts. She has a fondness for cats and the color red.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus