Sit a spell to learn more about the artistic Donna. She enjoys any time that she gets to create or be around art. Donna, 14, delights in feeling the sun shining on her arms and face when playing outside. She is a huge adorer of animals and delights in interacting with them. Donna is an engaging child who does well with adults and peers.
This organized girl is in the eighth grade.
Donna would do best in a family with a mom and a dad, in which she is the oldest child in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She will need to remain in contact with her brother following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Donna lives in Colorado. Child ID: 339917
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.