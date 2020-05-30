Kila, 15, is a talkative girl who enjoys visiting with others. When she isn’t sharing in conversations, she delights in making lists of things to discuss in the future and dreams she wishes to accomplish.
Writing in her journal is also a fun way for her to pass her time, and she enjoys coloring and drawing. Pink and purple are the best colors in Kila’s book, and she is keen on crocheting. She has a soft spot in her heart for animals and has been described as creative. Kila’s favorite foods include pizza, cupcakes, cookies and ice cream. She often speaks about wanting to be part of a family.
Kila thrives in school as a ninth-grader, and is proud of the A’s she earns.
She would do best in a two-parent family with a mom and a dad or two moms, or a single-mom home.
A family with pets, in which Kila can be the only child in the home is preferred. Her LDS faith is important to her, and she would like a family that can support her in this. Kila will need to remain in contact with her siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Kila lives in Utah. Child ID: 206168
