A Child Waits 5-5-23: Brett

Meet the mechanically inclined Brett! He enjoys spending his time building RC cars. After a long day of building, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, chicken liver, homemade beef stroganoff and Monster Energy drinks will satisfy his stomach.

When Brett, 14, has downtime, gaming is something he likes to do. Being outdoors brings him happiness. Royal blue and dogs are two things he loves. When he was younger, Brett liked Mario from Nintendo. If he could choose any superpower, invisibility would be a top choice.

