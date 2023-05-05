A Child Waits 5-5-23: Brett

Meet the mechanically inclined Brett! He enjoys spending his time building RC cars. After a long day of building, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, chicken liver, homemade beef stroganoff and Monster Energy drinks will satisfy his stomach.
When Brett, 14, has downtime, gaming is something he likes to do. Being outdoors brings him happiness. Royal blue and dogs are two things he loves. When he was younger, Brett liked Mario from Nintendo. If he could choose any superpower, invisibility would be a top choice.
Brett does well with a schedule he can remember and has a good memory. In the future, Brett would like to design RC cars or work for Traxxas.
He is now in the eighth grade. Math is his favorite subject.
Brett would do best in a family that has a mom and a dad that is in a rural area where he is the youngest child. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Brett lives in Missouri. Child ID: 349224
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.