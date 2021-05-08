For Braden, 14, being a part of a team is a breeze. Described as a “real team player,” this teen doesn’t need to be in the spotlight to appreciate playing with others. Football and basketball are the athletic Braden’s favorites. Chinese food, pizza, and anything that he can add a dash or two of hot sauce to are sure to disappear when it is meal time.
Braden has a soft spot in his heart for horses, and has spent time learning to ride and train them. Blue is his most-liked color. Braden also enjoys playing video games and has a knack for mastering them quickly. He continues to grow in maturity daily, does well with adults and makes friends easily. Braden can see himself playing sports professionally or joining the military.
He is now in the eighth grade.
Braden would do best in a Christian family with a mom and a dad or a single parent; however, his caseworker will consider all family types.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Braden lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 186911
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.