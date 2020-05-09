A Child Waits 5-9-20 Zachary

The gift of gab is one of Zachary’s numerous talents! When he doesn’t find himself in conversations with others, writing poetry and songs is also a strong suit of his.
Zachary, 13, is keen on skateboarding, dancing and music. Cheese pizza is always a yummy meal for him. Zachary doesn’t just have one favorite color; instead, he likes black, white, blue, red and gray. If he possessed superpowers, he would want to be a “master of powers.”
Zachary gets along well with peers and is said to be polite and respectful. He is now in the eighth grade.
Zachary would do best in a family with a mom and a dad living in an urban area in which there are other children in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings and their parents following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Zachary lives in Colorado. Child ID: 125877
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.