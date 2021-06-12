Get to know Christian, 15, a natural-born computer whiz. Playing with electronics and constructing robots are two top priorities for him. Playing video games is a fun way for Christian to spend a day. In need of a snack break, he won’t say no to pizza.
A big fan of the color blue, Christian has thoughts of joining the Navy in the future. Kind and optimistic, he gets along well with adults and peers. His teachers say Christian is focused, enthusiastic and a joy to have in class.
He is a diligent and hard worker in the ninth grade.
Christian’s caseworker will consider all family types. He would like to maintain contact with his paternal and maternal family following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Christian lives in Colorado. Child ID: 216251
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.