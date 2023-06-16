A Child Waits 6-16-23: Kaitlyn

Get to know the creative Kaitlyn, 11. She likes to spend her time exploring her creativity by making bracelets and drawing. Like many children her age, she has fun styling her hair and nails.

A perfect day in Kaitlyn’s book is spent going to the park. She loves singing whenever she can.

