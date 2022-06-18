Talkative, personable and loves to be helpful: meet Preston! This fellow’s talents include drawing in his free time, and he says red is the best. He is learning how to skateboard, and loves playing basketball and going swimming.
Preston, 12, is an athletic kiddo who enjoys go-carts and snacking on chili cheese fries. Those who know him best remark that he is fun to talk to and admire his ability to carry on conversations. Preston enjoys interacting with people of all ages.
This good student is now in the sixth grade, and loves learning math and art.
Preston would do best in a Christian family with a mom and a dad; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Preston lives in Nevada. Child ID: 228783
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.