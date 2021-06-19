If it involves fresh air, blue skies and adventure, count Jaxsen in! Along with being an outdoor enthus- iast, dogs are Jaxsen’s favorite animal, and red is his best-liked color.
On rainy days, Magic the Gathering cards and video games fill up his time. It is said that Jaxsen, 15, is skilled in math; it is the favorite part of his school day. In his own words, “math just makes sense.” Pizza is always a good choice for meals, and he would choose flying as his superpower. Those who know him best remark that he is a smart kiddo with a big heart. He does well with adults and peers. Jaxsen can see himself as a math teacher when he is older.
He is now in the seventh grade.
If your family can provide the connection, understanding, love and permanency Jaxsen deserves, you are urged to inquire. He will need to remain in contact with his brother following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jaxsen lives in Utah. Child ID: 212370
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.