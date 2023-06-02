A Child Waits, 6-2-23: Kyle

Reading about superheroes is one of Kyle’s favorite pastimes. When he isn’t expanding his brain about superheroes, Kyle, age 13, can be found watching videos or playing video games. A hamburger and macaroni and cheese is an ideal meal for him.

Kyle finds Pokémon interesting. He has a good sense of humor and likes to be a leader. As an eighth-grader, reading is his favorite subject.

