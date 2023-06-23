A Child Waits 6-23-23: Jordan

Energetic is one way to describe Jordan, 11. He is known to be athletic, and playing sports is one of his favorite outlets to expel his energy. Basketball and football are among his preferred activities, and he loves showing off how fast he is.
Jordan is a comical guy who lights up when he is near a cat and enjoys giving them scratches. Whether on his iPad or computer, he is keen on playing video games. If Jordan could pick his superpowers, he thinks being immortal would be cool, but he would also want to help people without homes by snapping his fingers to provide housing.
He has a heart for others and wants to help people in need. Jordan’s wish for the future is to be successful.
He is in the fifth grade and likes learning math.
Jordan would do best as the only child in a family with pets. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jordan lives in Nevada. Child ID: 212308
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
