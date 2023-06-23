A Child Waits 6-23-23: Jordan

Energetic is one way to describe Jordan, 11. He is known to be athletic, and playing sports is one of his favorite outlets to expel his energy. Basketball and football are among his preferred activities, and he loves showing off how fast he is.

Jordan is a comical guy who lights up when he is near a cat and enjoys giving them scratches. Whether on his iPad or computer, he is keen on playing video games. If Jordan could pick his superpowers, he thinks being immortal would be cool, but he would also want to help people without homes by snapping his fingers to provide housing.

