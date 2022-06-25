Patchy fog, dense in spots, will persist early this morning before
lifting. Lowest visibility will be concentrated along Interstate
80 between Cheyenne and Laramie, including the Summit.
Motorists traveling along this stretch of Interstate 80 should be
alert for rapid changes in visibility. Reduce speeds and increase
following distances between vehicles.
Ian, 15, is a sweet and caring child! Known for making compliments, he makes sure that others are happy. Ian has many friends and is bonded with his caregiver.
This teen loves playing basketball and football. When he isn’t practicing his skills, Ian can be found splashing it up in the swimming pool. He is also fond of playing the drums.
This hardworking eighth grader always participates in class.
All family types will be considered for Ian. He will need to remain in contact with his brother following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Ian lives in Colorado. Child ID: 191296
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.