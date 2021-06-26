Funny, smart, brave and unique: meet Jessica, 16. When this creative child is in the mood, she is sure to be found in the kitchen, whipping up tasty creations through baking and cooking. Watching YouTube is another top interest for Jessica; that is when she isn’t catching up on some sleep. Black and yellow are her favorite colors.
Jessica is always happy to dine on pork buns or Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Described as a loyal person who is excited to try new things, this teen develops strong connections with adults and does well with peers. Jessica hopes to earn her driver’s license soon.
As a 10th grader, she enjoys attending school.
Jessica would do best in a family with other children in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She will need to remain in contact with her siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jessica lives in Nevada. Child ID: 327995
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.