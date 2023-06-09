This is Skyler, 16, who loves to stay active! You can find him outside riding his bike or scooter. A day at the skatepark with his skateboard is appealing to him. Art is special to this fellow, who is particularly fond of drawing and painting.
When the weather is unfit for being outside, Skyler likes to play with RC cars, go on the computer, and play on the Xbox and PlayStation. Enjoying time on his phone is always a good use of free time for this teen. This sweet child adores dogs, and his favorite food includes McDonald’s hamburgers and candy.
Skyler is shy and sweet at first, but he will talk a lot once he knows someone. Skyler hopes to have a career that includes computer and software engineering.
As a 10th-grader, he looks forward to his math class.
Skyler would do best in a family with a single dad, two dads, or a mom and a dad. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Skyler lives in Utah. Child ID: 334366
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.