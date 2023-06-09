A Child Waits 6-9-23: Skyler

This is Skyler, 16, who loves to stay active! You can find him outside riding his bike or scooter. A day at the skatepark with his skateboard is appealing to him. Art is special to this fellow, who is particularly fond of drawing and painting.

When the weather is unfit for being outside, Skyler likes to play with RC cars, go on the computer, and play on the Xbox and PlayStation. Enjoying time on his phone is always a good use of free time for this teen. This sweet child adores dogs, and his favorite food includes McDonald’s hamburgers and candy.

