A Child Waits 6-30-23: Gabriel

Meet Gabriel, a kid who is nearly always smiling. A perfect day for him is spent outside, engaging in sports, swimming and riding his bike. If the weather is not good, he can be found playing games or with LEGOs.
Gabriel is a true lover of dogs. He enjoys art and the color green. Gabriel enjoys all food, but if he had to choose, popcorn and pizza always hit the spot. He thinks Spiderman is the coolest superhero in the Marvel Universe. If he could have any superpower, the ability to transport would be at the top of his list.
Gabriel gets along with both peers and adults. He dreams of being in a loving home.
He is now in the sixth grade. Physical education is the best part of his school day.
Gabriel would do best in a home where he is the youngest or only child, has pets and is in a rural area. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Gabriel lives in Missouri. Child ID: 350076
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary.
In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.