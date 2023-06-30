A Child Waits 6-30-23: Gabriel

Gabriel

Meet Gabriel, a kid who is nearly always smiling. A perfect day for him is spent outside, engaging in sports, swimming and riding his bike. If the weather is not good, he can be found playing games or with LEGOs.

Gabriel is a true lover of dogs. He enjoys art and the color green. Gabriel enjoys all food, but if he had to choose, popcorn and pizza always hit the spot. He thinks Spiderman is the coolest superhero in the Marvel Universe. If he could have any superpower, the ability to transport would be at the top of his list.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus