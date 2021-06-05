Sit a moment to learn about Michaela, 12. This creative child delights in curating art through her drawings, and arts and crafts projects. Morning, noon and night, it’s possible to catch Michaela reading. Being outdoors is also a well-liked activity for her. Michaela has strong connections with her siblings and does well with adults.
She is in the seventh grade.
All family types will be considered for Michaela. She will need to remain in contact with her siblings and grandmother following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Michaela lives in Missouri. Child ID: 219308
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.