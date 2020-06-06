Jordan, is a funny, helpful and loving child! Gliding around on his scooter and showing off his skateboarding skills brings a smile to his face. Jordan also enjoys playing video games in his free time. Those who know him best describe a motivated, respectful and attentive child.
If you ask Jordan, he would say that Cane’s makes the best chicken. He is respectful to others, and does well with adults and peers of all ages.
As a seventh grader, Jordan has a great group of friends at school.
He would do best in a family living in a more urban area; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He would like to remain in contact with his sister following placement. Jordan would like his adoptive family to have other children, and a family willing to listen and joke with him.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jordan lives in Nevada. Child ID: 203388
