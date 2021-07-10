Get to know Asa, 12. Get out the cones, set up the drills and grab the football; this kiddo is ready to go all in. Asa is an avid football player, and it should come as no surprise that he is sure to be found watching it when he isn’t playing.
His favorite place to fuel up after a game is McDonald’s. Asa does well with his peers and adults.
He is now in the fourth grade.
Asa would do best as the youngest child; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant connections he will need to maintain following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Asa lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 330184
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.