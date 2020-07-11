Jamming out to the Top 40 hits puts Amaza, 11, in a fantastic mood! Country is her favorite kind of music to hear on the radio.
Amaza is always up for an outing, especially if it includes a trip to the nail salon for a manicure, shopping or to a pet care shop. Amaza lights up when she can pet the cats and dogs, and absolutely loves taking care of the cat in her current placement.
Karate, arts and crafts, and playing games with her caregivers are sure to please this active girl. When she needs some rest, playing on the Xbox or watching a movie are some of her favorite activities. She likes eating at Braum’s (especially some ice cream) and McDonald’s, but also enjoys chicken and macaroni and cheese from home.
Amaza thrives on one-on-one attention from adults; she is affectionate and likes giving hugs. Kindhearted, curious and unique are just a few ways to describe Amaza.
She is in the fourth grade.
Amaza would do best with a family in a rural area, with pets, in which she can be the only child; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She will need to remain in contact with her sister following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Amaza lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 182460
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.