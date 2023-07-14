Splish splash! You may find Honey, 13, doing the butterfly or backstroke in the water. She loves sewing to pass the time when she isn’t in the water swimming. Her favorite colors are purple, orange, black, yellow and red. Chinese or Mexican food would be an ideal dinner for Honey. Some of her favorite characters are Bugs Bunny and Mickey Mouse.
If Honey had a choice, she would choose to see the future and control the seasons and the ocean as her superpower. A few of her favorite animals are cats, dogs and the red panda. Honey has been described as friendly, resilient and protective of others. She dreams of becoming a fashion designer, a scuba diver or an artist when she’s older.
Honey is in the seventh grade. Her favorite subjects are science, social studies and community service.
Honey would thrive in a family with two moms, a mom and a dad or a single mom, in which she is the youngest or only child; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Honey lives in Colorado. Child ID: 343264
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.