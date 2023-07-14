Honey

Honey

Splish splash! You may find Honey, 13, doing the butterfly or backstroke in the water. She loves sewing to pass the time when she isn’t in the water swimming. Her favorite colors are purple, orange, black, yellow and red. Chinese or Mexican food would be an ideal dinner for Honey. Some of her favorite characters are Bugs Bunny and Mickey Mouse.

If Honey had a choice, she would choose to see the future and control the seasons and the ocean as her superpower. A few of her favorite animals are cats, dogs and the red panda. Honey has been described as friendly, resilient and protective of others. She dreams of becoming a fashion designer, a scuba diver or an artist when she’s older.

