Allen, 13, is such a lovable child who is contagiously happy! He loves to laugh and stay active. Bounce houses and bubbles are just two of his favorite things. Allen also delights in riding scooters and skateboards.
If he could pick a superpower, this awesome kiddo would pick super strength. Allen loves to eat chicken nuggets or teriyaki chicken (or anything with yummy teriyaki sauce) and looks forward to snack time. Allen prefers time with adults or to entertain himself.
He is now in the sixth grade. Allen is keen on sensory activities like the sensory table at school.
All family types will be considered for Allen. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Allen lives in Nevada. Child ID: 166536
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.