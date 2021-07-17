Brandan, 15, dreams of having a driver’s license! This teenager is ready to hit the road on his own, but for now, his focus is set on having fun. He is keen on playing softball and likes getting strikes in bowling.
A gifted artist, Brandan enjoys drawing. He has a soft spot for animals, and guinea pigs are his favorite animal. This fan of “Supernatural” knows that Sam and Dean Winchester are the coolest guys on the scene. If allowed to pick his own superpowers, Brandan would want to be like Beast Boy and possess shapeshifting. Blue is his best-liked color. When he is hooked on a good book, he is sure to be found absorbed in finding out the ending.
Respectful toward others, Brandan is a polite and well-spoken youth who does well with peers and adults. He is always up to try new things. After high school, he hopes to turn his passion for animals into a career as a veterinarian.
He is now in the ninth grade, and physical science is his most exciting class.
All family types will be considered. Brandan hopes to have pets in his family. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Brandan lives in Colorado. Child ID: 320137
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.