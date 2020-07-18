Saniya, 11, is a lively and animated youngster! She enjoys one-on-one interactions where she exhibits her talents in jump roping, dancing and singing.
Saniya likes to keep busy with activities like skating and volleyball. This loving and caring kid adores visiting with others to chat and loves perusing books in her downtime. Hello Kitty and SpongeBob are extraordinary characters for this kid, as well as Chuck E. Cheese. McDonald’s cheeseburgers are a piece of Saniya’s preferred feast, and red is her favorite color.
She is a fifth-grader with an outgoing, bubbly personality.
Saniya would do best in a family living in a more urban area, with pets in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She would like to remain in contact with her brother following placement and would benefit from a family withabundant time and love to share with her.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Saniya lives in Nevada. Child ID: 164154
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.