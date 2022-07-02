Get to know more about this teen with his great sense of humor! Amen, 15, loves being goofy and making people laugh. He fancies himself talented at playing video games and loves trying different games to play.
Amen enjoys two-player games or board games where his competitive ability can come through. If one needs another player for pickleball, this teen is sure to throw his hat in the ring. Amen adores dogs and says black is his favorite color. He enjoys cooking and trying new food from different cultures. Burgers, steak and Monster Energy drinks are a hit for Amen. Anime is one genre he never tires exploring, and he has a huge affinity for some well-known characters.
Amen is great at displaying empathy toward others and enjoys being social. He loves spending time at a local after-school program, where he can mingle with his peers. Amen can have positive relationships with adults and is doing well in his current placement. While he is still deciding his future moves, he thinks being a cook or something involving video games would be cool.
He is now in the ninth grade.
If you can provide this teen with the attention, support, guidance and love he deserves, you are urged to inquire. Amen has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Amen lives in Utah. Child ID: 223766
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.