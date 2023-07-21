Aiden

Aiden, 11, is sure to respond with enthusiasm when a fishing trip is suggested. A favorite activity is standing by the bank to cast his line in hopes of reeling in a fish. It is icing on the cake if fishing is included with a camping trip.

Aiden also loves staying active by playing football and soccer. He also loves hopping on his bike and zooming around; he hopes to learn to do tricks.

