Aiden, 11, is sure to respond with enthusiasm when a fishing trip is suggested. A favorite activity is standing by the bank to cast his line in hopes of reeling in a fish. It is icing on the cake if fishing is included with a camping trip.
Aiden also loves staying active by playing football and soccer. He also loves hopping on his bike and zooming around; he hopes to learn to do tricks.
When he needs an activity closer to home, Aiden is likely to choose to play video games. He particularly likes a game where he can create unique worlds.
Believe it or not, Aiden has an appreciation for sushi, but he doesn’t mind heading out for a quick meal at Chik-Fil-A or Cane’s. Red velvet cake is perfect for a special occasion or “just because” for this cake enjoyer. Blue is his favorite color, and he favors cats and dogs.
Aiden does well with adults and peers. When it comes to superpowers, slinging webs like Spider-Man is a no-brainer.
Math and science are exciting to this sixth-grader.
Aiden would do best in a family with a mom and a dad in which there are pets in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Aiden lives in Nevada. Child ID: 339450
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.