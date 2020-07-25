Damon, 14, has a talent for singing! When he isn’t dazzling others with his voice, he can be found trying out archery.
Like other teens his age, Xbox and Nintendo DS are a fun way to spend his free time. Damon also likes relaxing on the couch while watching his favorite Nickelodeon shows like “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and the perilous adventures of Captain Man and Henry Danger.
When it comes to mealtimes, eating together as a family makes Damon’s mood bright. This social fellow gets along well with adults and peers, and enjoys being around others.
Damon is doing well in his ninth grade year.
He hopes to have pets in his family. Damon deserves a home with patience, understanding and support; if your family can provide these things, you are urged to inquire.
Damon will need to remain in contact with his brothers and grandmothers following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Damon lives in Utah. Child ID: 196254
