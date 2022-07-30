A Child Waits for 7-30-22: Joline, Alex, Aniyah

Joline, Alex and Aniyah

Get to know more about this sweet trio of sisters!

Joline, 12, is a smart, funny, and social child! A born adventurer, she enjoys being outside whenever she can. When she can’t be outside, Joline can be found reading the hours away. The Harry Potter books are a current favorite of hers, and she also enjoys comic books. Blue, black and red top the list of her favorite colors. Joline does well with her peers, and she makes friends easily. She appreciates caretakers setting aside time to understand her viewpoint. The fast-learning Joline is now in the seventh grade.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus