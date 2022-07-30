Get to know more about this sweet trio of sisters!
Joline, 12, is a smart, funny, and social child! A born adventurer, she enjoys being outside whenever she can. When she can’t be outside, Joline can be found reading the hours away. The Harry Potter books are a current favorite of hers, and she also enjoys comic books. Blue, black and red top the list of her favorite colors. Joline does well with her peers, and she makes friends easily. She appreciates caretakers setting aside time to understand her viewpoint. The fast-learning Joline is now in the seventh grade.
Alexandra, 11 ,who likes to go by “Alex,” is a loving child who adores giving hugs! When it comes to having fun, nothing beats playing dress-up and practicing wearing makeup. Alex also likes playing with dolls. Pink and purple are the prettiest colors in this girl’s book. Alex adores “Frozen,” and she can probably tell you all about Anne, Elsa, Olaf and Sven’s adventures into the unknown. This girl makes friends easily and does well with adults. Alex is now in the fifth grade.
Get to know more about the creative Aniyah, 9! She loves playing dress-up, especially if it turns into a fashion show. Being in the spotlight is sure to put a smile on Aniyah’s face. She treasures coloring, with pink and purple being her first-picked hues out of the box. Aniyah is an animal lover. She delights in “Frozen” and the tale of sisterly love between Anna and Elsa. Playing with dolls, princesses or pretend kitchen are all well-liked pastimes for Aniyah. She thrives on one-on-one time with adults. Aniyah makes friends easily. She enjoys being academically successful as a third grader.
Joline, Alex, and Aniyah are members of the Ute tribe and would do best in a family with two parents; however, their caseworker will consider all family types, regardless of American Indian status. They have significant family connections to maintain following placement. We will only accept inquiries on this trio of sisters, as they will be placed together. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. They live in Utah. Child ID: 333990
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.