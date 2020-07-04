Robert, 17, is very outgoing, with a wonderful sense of humor! You can often find him on the basketball court or throwing around a football.
Robert also enjoys cooking and is said to be culinary talented. He loves cooking so much that he hopes to become a chef when he’s older.
This sociable young man makes friends easily; Robert cares about others and has a desire to help others succeed.
He gets along well with adults and communicates in healthy ways. Robert’s favorite dishes are lasagna and macaroni and cheese.
If becoming a chef doesn’t work out, he thinks becoming a mechanic sounds like a great idea.
As an 11th grader, Robert takes pride in doing well in his classes, and earns A’s and B’s. His favorite classes include those with hands-on learning.
Robert would do best in a single-mom home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant connections he will need to maintain following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Robert lives in Missouri. Child ID: 207369
