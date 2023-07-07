A Child Waits 7-7-23: Chad (CJ)

Chad, who likes to go by “CJ,” is an eternal optimist who constantly finds the positive in almost anything! Along with his optimism, this guy enjoys sports and swimming.
CJ, 14, is proud of his karate endeavors. Whether a board game or video game, either provides oodles of entertainment for this teen. Reading is another activity that CJ enjoys spending time doing. Red is the most rad color on his radar, and he likes dogs.
Pizza, French fries and sour Skittles are the makings of a happy stomach for CJ. His interest in art grows all the time.
CJ is a social fellow who happily joins in on any game, activity or sport. He doesn’t mind the age of the participants; he just wants to be a part of the action. He enjoys engaging in conversations with others and connects well with adults. CJ can see himself as a law enforcement officer when he is older.
He is now in the eighth grade.
CJ would do best in a single dad or two-parent family. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. CJ lives in Utah. Child ID: 185978
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary.
In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.