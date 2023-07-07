A Child Waits 7-7-23: Chad (CJ)

Chad (CJ)

Chad, who likes to go by “CJ,” is an eternal optimist who constantly finds the positive in almost anything! Along with his optimism, this guy enjoys sports and swimming.

CJ, 14, is proud of his karate endeavors. Whether a board game or video game, either provides oodles of entertainment for this teen. Reading is another activity that CJ enjoys spending time doing. Red is the most rad color on his radar, and he likes dogs.

