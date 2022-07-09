Rafael, 16, who likes to go by “Ralph,” dreams of having a cat to call his own.
This teen has a keen ability for all things electronic. He can take them apart and knows how to put them back together in no time flat. He enjoys tinkering, and he can often be found taking something apart to explore its inner workings.
Ralph picks blue first, and he loves cheeseburgers, chocolate milkshakes and Arby’s. LEGO is one of his go-to activities for free time, and he is an avid collector of cars. Phrases like “Accio,” Peeves, rememberalls, and wands in the magical world of Harry Potter are things that Ralph enjoys thinking about; he loves reading Harry Potter. He is known to do the right thing with peers and benefits from positive relationships with others. Ralph enjoys forming bonds with trusted adults.
Math is a subject this ninth-grader is fascinated by.
All family types will be considered. Ralph hopes to have pets as part of his home. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Ralph lives in Missouri. Child ID: 204574
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.