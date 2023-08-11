Devanzo, 13, who likes to go by “D,” likes to stay active! An ideal day for D is spent outside riding bikes, playing a game of football, basketball or baseball, or playing at the park. He is athletic and likes to show off his competitive side through sports.
When the weather keeps him inside, D can be found playing with LEGOs, doing puzzles or figuring out the solution to brain teaser games. He is interested in arts and crafts and loves reading a good book. His CASA describes him as a kind, caring and sensitive young man.
D is a known animal lover and will take every opportunity to spend time with them. Like most kids his age, watching cartoons and movies is delightful. D does well with adults with whom he has built a relationship. He has friends and interacts well with most classmates.
He is now in the seventh grade.
All family types will be considered for D. He has significant connections to maintain following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. D lives in Colorado. Child ID: 200975
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.
