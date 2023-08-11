Davanzo

Devanzo, 13, who likes to go by “D,” likes to stay active! An ideal day for D is spent outside riding bikes, playing a game of football, basketball or baseball, or playing at the park. He is athletic and likes to show off his competitive side through sports.

When the weather keeps him inside, D can be found playing with LEGOs, doing puzzles or figuring out the solution to brain teaser games. He is interested in arts and crafts and loves reading a good book. His CASA describes him as a kind, caring and sensitive young man.

