A Child Waits 8-13-22: Eralyn

Eralyn

Pink, purple and unicorns are just the icing on the cake of Eralyn’s treasured things! She loves watching Disney and Marvel movies.

Eralyn, 13, says it elevates her mood when someone reads aloud to her. The balance beam, uneven bars and back walkovers are just a few phrases this gymnast knows well. Animals are well-liked by Eralyn, who is also keen on watching YouTube videos in her free time. Listening to music while drawing and writing also make her happy.

