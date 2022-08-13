...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Pink, purple and unicorns are just the icing on the cake of Eralyn’s treasured things! She loves watching Disney and Marvel movies.
Eralyn, 13, says it elevates her mood when someone reads aloud to her. The balance beam, uneven bars and back walkovers are just a few phrases this gymnast knows well. Animals are well-liked by Eralyn, who is also keen on watching YouTube videos in her free time. Listening to music while drawing and writing also make her happy.
When in the spirit for it, Eralyn is a joyful dancer. Those who know her best remark that she is an insightful, honest and funny child who likes to be helpful. Eralyn makes meaningful connections with the adults in her life. She loves babies and small children, but thrives in the company of older peers when it comes to friends.
English is this seventh grader’s most-liked time of the school day.
Eralyn would do best in a family residing in a more urban area, in which she can be the youngest or only child in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She hopes to have pets in her family and has significant connections to maintain following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Eralyn lives in Colorado. Child ID: 334602
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.