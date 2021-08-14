This happy child is Evan, 11. He loves playing outside whenever given the opportunity and prefers staying active. Playing with his friends is a sure-fire way to keep Evan in a joyous mood. When he needs some relaxation, getting comfy on the couch and watching cartoons is a top pick. Evan favors blue and enjoys eating bread, pancakes and quesadillas. He gets along well with peers and adults.
Evan is now in the fourth grade.
Evan is a member of an American Indian tribe, and an American Indian family is preferred; however, all family types will be considered, regardless of American Indian ancestry. He will need to remain in contact with his brother following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Evan lives in Nevada. Child ID: 216749
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.