Learn more about the soft-spoken Charity, 17! For this caring and easygoing young lady, there is nothing better than one-on-one time with those she cares about most. Spending time with friends is on the books when she isn’t found on the softball diamond.
Charity is also fond of participating in FFA, and likes eating Chinese food, funnel cakes and cotton candy. One cool fact about Charity is her interest in American Indian culture; she has even taken Choctaw dialect classes.
With a heart for service, it should come as no surprise that this motivated teen aspires to have a career in the health care industry. For now, Charity is focused on becoming a fantastic cook and learning how to drive.
She enjoys school activities as a 10th grader.
Charity would do best in a Christian family in which she can be the only child in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. It is important for Charity to have a family that is willing to support her in her higher education pursuits and spend time cheering her on in her extracurriculars.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Charity lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 208560
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.