This teen with an instinct for art is Dalton, 18. He is especially fond of drawing, and his favorite color is black. Dalton also has a vast knowledge of dinosaurs, and can spend an endless amount of time talking about all the facts he knows. Vampires pique his interest, and he thinks it would be rad to turn into a vampire.
Dalton is known for his great manners and forms positive relationships with adults. He can see no other option than becoming a paleontologist when he is older.
Dalton excels in school as an 11th grader. He says that his favorite subjects are math and science.
Dalton would do best in a family with a single mom, two moms, or a mom and a dad, in which he is the youngest child in the home. He has significant connections he will need to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Dalton lives in Utah. Child ID: 164252
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.