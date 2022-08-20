A Child Waits 8-20-22: Dalton

Dalton

This teen with an instinct for art is Dalton, 18. He is especially fond of drawing, and his favorite color is black. Dalton also has a vast knowledge of dinosaurs, and can spend an endless amount of time talking about all the facts he knows. Vampires pique his interest, and he thinks it would be rad to turn into a vampire.

Dalton is known for his great manners and forms positive relationships with adults. He can see no other option than becoming a paleontologist when he is older.

