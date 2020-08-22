Tanner, 10, is an “all-in” kiddo who is committed to his goals! Staying active is an important part of his routine, and he enjoys outdoor activities like riding bikes and hiking. Tanner also delights in playing outside and swimming.
When the clouds are out, playing video or board games are sure to be top picks for him to spend his day. Known for his contagious smile, Tanner is said to often be happy and is a super creative child. Pizza with pineapple is just the trick to cure his hunger, and he favors the color blue best. He has a good relationship with peers and adults alike.
This hard-worker is in the fifth grade.
Tanner would do best in a family in which he is the youngest child in the home. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services.
Tanner lives in Utah. Child ID: 218143
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.