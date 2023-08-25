A Child Waits 8-25-23: Alexa and Lamar

.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Alexa, 15, and Lamar, 11, need a home they can grow up in together!
Watch out for this fashionista, Alexa! A day at the mall spent shopping is right up Alexa’s alley. She finds joy in styling her outfits and working on her hair. Alexa is sweet, stylish, and has a great heart. She really cares for people. Alexa adores the color purple, and she thinks dogs are the cutest. Any meal with shrimp is ideal for her. In the future, she dreams of becoming a doctor. This seventh-grader loves English and language arts.
Lamar is known for having the sweetest smile. He is kind, smart, respectful and very hardworking. School is his one true love. He focuses on earning good grades, but he also loves video games. Basketball and playing outside with friends are two things he enjoys doing. The color red is pretty to him, and he hasn’t met a dog that he didn’t like. Burgers and Oreo ice cream will fill him up after a long day at school. Lamar is unsure what he wants to be in the future, but he would love to attend college. As a fifth-grader, Lamar adores math and science.
They would do best in a home with pets; however, their caseworker will consider all family types. This sibling group has significant connections to maintain following placement.
We will only accept inquiries on the sibling group, as they will be placed together.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Alexa and Lamar live in Missouri. Child ID: 351074
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.