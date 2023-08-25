A Child Waits 8-25-23: Alexa and Lamar

Alexa and Lamar

Alexa, 15, and Lamar, 11, need a home they can grow up in together!

Watch out for this fashionista, Alexa! A day at the mall spent shopping is right up Alexa’s alley. She finds joy in styling her outfits and working on her hair. Alexa is sweet, stylish, and has a great heart. She really cares for people. Alexa adores the color purple, and she thinks dogs are the cutest. Any meal with shrimp is ideal for her. In the future, she dreams of becoming a doctor. This seventh-grader loves English and language arts.

