This charming boy with a smile that lights up a room is Zyrell, 11, who likes to go by Sonny. Remaining physically active is important to him, and he is happiest when he is riding his bike, swimming or playing outside.
Trying new things has been fun for Sonny, and he recently enjoyed summer day camp and learning diamond painting. He is eager to continue with more diamond paintings and hopes to try gymnastics in the future.
Sonny loves playing with cars and going to the movies, especially if they involve Marvel characters. When he needs a low-key moment, one can find him curled up, reading a book. Sonny enjoys the color blue and eating enchiladas.
He relates well to adults. Sonny wants to be a firefighter when he is older.
This fifth grader delights in helping at school.
Sonny would do best in a family with pets living in a more urban area; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his foster family following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Sonny lives in Colorado. Child ID: 184867
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
