Get to know more about Curry! One of his favorite activities is burning off his energy at the park; he delights in being outside.
Curry, 7, will tell you his talents when asked, “I can kick really hard. I run fast, too.” His kicking skills come in handy for his love of kickball.
Curry is always up to go to the local theme park for thrills. When the weather or time only allows for indoor play, this kiddo turns to coloring and favors red and black. The characters from “Paw Patrol” make him smile; dogs are by far his favorite animal. Chicken fingers and McDonald’s are Curry’s ideal meals. Invisibility would be his hope for a superpower.
Curry strives to be independent and is known to be a caring and kind child with caregivers. This fellow’s aspirations for the future come with financial goals: “If I save my allowance every month, I will be a rich grown-up!”
This second grader thinks reading might be the most enjoyable part of his school day.
Curry would do best in a family with a mom and a dad residing in a more urban area, in which he is the only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement. The ideal family for Curry is active yet patient and, above all, won’t give up on him.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Curry lives in Nevada. Child ID: 217904
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.