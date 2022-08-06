A Child Waits 8-6-22: Curry

Curry

Get to know more about Curry! One of his favorite activities is burning off his energy at the park; he delights in being outside.

Curry, 7, will tell you his talents when asked, “I can kick really hard. I run fast, too.” His kicking skills come in handy for his love of kickball.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus