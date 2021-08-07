A Child Waits 8-7-21: Denzel

Denzel

This kiddo with a fantastic smile is Denzel, age 10. This funny fellow adores an audience, especially when he can get them laughing. When people aren’t chuckling along with him, Denzel enjoys showing off his sports endeavors. He is fond of swimming and playing soccer and football.

Denzel likes playing and any activity that keeps him outside in the sunshine. He is also known to have a creative side and picks blue first. He happily eats most things, but hamburgers rank as his number one favorite. He likes honing his cooking skills and is keen on being a helper. Those who know Denzel best remark that he is a likable and outgoing child who enjoys attention from adults.

He is now in the fourth grade, and always enjoys when it’s time for PE.

All family types will be considered. Denzel will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Denzel lives in Missouri. Child ID: 330184

Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.

An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.

For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.

