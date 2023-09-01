A Child Waits 9-1-23: Brianna

Brianna, 13, is always down to show off her cartwheels and flips. She delights in being able to play soccer as a member of a team. Brianna can’t wait to visit Disneyland! She loves listening to music and going for bike rides.
Wearing jewelry, dresses, perfume and lip gloss makes her feel confident. Self-care things like getting her hair styled or a manicure are cherished activities. Having conversations with others puts a smile on Brianna’s face, and she blossoms with one-on-one time with adults. She appreciates learning from others and also enjoys helping people.
Brianna has a knack for helping younger and same-aged peers. Pizza, macaroni and cheese, pickles, hot chocolate, pie, Doritos, French fries, sour Skittles, mini donuts and spicy food are just a smattering of the things she enjoys eating and drinking. Brianna can see herself as a law enforcement officer when she is older.
This fourth-grader likes learning math.
Brianna would do best in a family in which she is the youngest child in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Brianna lives in Nevada. Child ID: 221378
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.