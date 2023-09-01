A Child Waits 9-1-23: Brianna

Brianna, 13, is always down to show off her cartwheels and flips. She delights in being able to play soccer as a member of a team. Brianna can’t wait to visit Disneyland! She loves listening to music and going for bike rides.

Wearing jewelry, dresses, perfume and lip gloss makes her feel confident. Self-care things like getting her hair styled or a manicure are cherished activities. Having conversations with others puts a smile on Brianna’s face, and she blossoms with one-on-one time with adults. She appreciates learning from others and also enjoys helping people.

