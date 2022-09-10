...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
Tristan, 12, is a child one won't forget meeting! This outgoing child has been blessed with the gift of gab. Tristan loves engaging in conversations with others and happily chats about his interests, including his desire for permanency. He has an uncanny memory and believes it is one of his best skills.
Tristan loves playing video games and playing with LEGOs. A Pokémon enthusiast, he enjoys shuffling the pages of his Pokédex to learn or recall the cool facts of each different type (there are 18, you know). If able to handpick his superpowers, Tristan would want to teleport or be able to make anything out of thin air. Ice cream is a favorite treat.
A likable kiddo, he does well with peers and adults. Tristan wants others to know, "I'm a real gamer at heart. I love to give hugs and want a loving family." He is now in the fifth grade.
All family types will be considered for Tristan. He hopes to have pets in his family. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Tristan lives in Colorado. Child ID: 208473
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.