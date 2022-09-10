A Child Waits 9-10-22: Tristan

Tristan

Tristan, 12, is a child one won't forget meeting! This outgoing child has been blessed with the gift of gab. Tristan loves engaging in conversations with others and happily chats about his interests, including his desire for permanency. He has an uncanny memory and believes it is one of his best skills.

Tristan loves playing video games and playing with LEGOs. A Pokémon enthusiast, he enjoys shuffling the pages of his Pokédex to learn or recall the cool facts of each different type (there are 18, you know). If able to handpick his superpowers, Tristan would want to teleport or be able to make anything out of thin air. Ice cream is a favorite treat.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus