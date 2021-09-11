The funny Jaleesa is a “typical teen” who loves music and watching videos. Baking and cooking are a few of her favorite things, and clean-up is a breeze for her, too.
Outside of the home, Jaleesa, 14, goes crazy for her dance classes and swimming. A perk of being a good baker is getting to eat all the goodies made, and she enjoys eating her treats, as well as hot wings, especially if accompanied by Sprite. Pink is the prettiest color in Jaleesa’s eyes, and she adores tigers. One of her prized possession is a stuffed tiger. Anime is interesting to Jaleesa, and she would pick teleportation for her superpower.
She has positive relationships with adults. Jaleesa is an empathetic and helpful child who yearns to be part of a community and a family. Her future aspirations include owning a house, having a cat and dog, and getting married.
She is now in the eighth grade and has expressed liking math best.
Jaleesa would do well in a family with a mom and a dad or a single mom living in a more urban area, in which she can be the youngest child in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She hopes to have pets in her home. Jaleesa has significant connections she will need to maintain following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jaleesa lives in Colorado. Child ID: 148800
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.